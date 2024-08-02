Conspiracy theorist Elon Musk about to open elementary school near Austin, Texas

Elon Musk is planning to open an elementary school in Bastrop, Texas this fall and they're hiring. It's apparently a new location of Ad Astra, the Montessori-based school he co-founded ten years ago on SpaceX's California campus to educate his own kids and those of his staff.

Focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), the school's website says its mission is to "foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in the next generation of problem solvers and builders."

According to a job posting seeking a Montessori guide (aka teacher), the Texas location of Ad Astra "will be located on a former horse ranch on some-forty acres of Texas plain."

If Elon keeps up his reproductive rate, he's gonna need more acreage. Whether you'd want your kids learning what Elon Musk teaches is a different story though.

(KXAN Austin)