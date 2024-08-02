A shoplifter in Portsmouth, England, was jailed for six months after stealing a total of 798 Cadbury's Creme Eggs. It was worth it, obviously, to enjoy the delicious yet shrinking treats free at the point of acquisition.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court heard on Friday that Layton Richards, 29, from Brownlow Close in Portsmouth, had been charged with 24 shoplifting offences.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he had stolen the chocolate between 6 January and 18 April.

Richards targeted 19 shops across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, and took £3,463.96 worth of produce and products.