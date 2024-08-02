Game Informer was not just a top game magazine, but one of the most widely-read magazines in the U.S., with a reported circulation of 8 million as recently as 2021. But its entire staff was laid off today, and the magazine's closure announced at its website.

After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer. From the early days of pixelated adventures to today's immersive virtual realms, we've been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we've cultivated together will continue to live on. Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.

No details, only fluff. And all the existing URLs at the website redirect to the message.

If you're wondering why it couldn't be sold or spun off, it's because it was operated by struggling retailer GameStop as a marketing vehicle. Without that corporate context, there's nothing there: no production, no distrubution, no circulation. There won't even have been the life-support system that the industry is currently on: "Can you start posting a lot about Trump? Can you crank out fake tests of The 50 Best Air Purifiers for August?"

Count your blessings we can post about Trump! Just get the Winix 5500-2, there's a killer deal on it right now at Amazon.