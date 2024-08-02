Hackberry Pi: a tiny Linux handheld made from a live Pi Zero and a dead Blackberry

The ingredients list is simple: a Raspberry Pi Zero, a wee display, a 3D-printed case, and a keyboard salvaged from a Blackberry. The method is a little more challenging, but you can buy them online for $130. Creator ZitaoTech writes why:

The main reason why I design and built this handheld cyberdeck is to treat this as a lernning tool and also a funny toy for the hackers. It is powered by a raspberry pi zero 2w and a 4" 720X720 TFT display.

Here are some Main Features:

Main Processor: Only compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero 2w.

Display: 4" 720X720 high resolution TFT display.

Dual Swappable battery Design: Replace your battery in 10 seconds without killing the power!

Battery Type: Nokia BL-5C. You can buy it anywhere in the world.

Battery Life: In my testing: 3.5 hours using the desktop, 5 hours on the commandline.

Keyboard Mouse Combo: Yes, this cyberdeck has keyboard and mouse combo on board. You can choose blackberry Q10 or Q20 keyboard.