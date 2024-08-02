JD Vance brags that he told his 7-year-old to "shut the hell up"about Pokemon when Trump called him (video)

During an interview on a podcast, MAGA Party Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance discussed his parenting style, which includes telling his 7-year-old to "shut the hell up" when the child is speaking about something that interests him.
Here's the clip:
I'm like, "oh no." So I call Trump and I'm like, "Hey sir, what's going on?"
He's like, "JD you missed a very important phone call and now I'm gonna have to pick somebody else."
And I'm, you know, I like, tense up and almost have a heart attack and the crazy thing about it is my son, who's seven, is in the hotel room with me, and he's really into Pokemon cards right now. He's going through a Pokemon phase. I mean he's really into it.
So he's trying to talk to me about Pikachu and I'm on the phone with Donald Trump and I'm like, "Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu; it's the most important phone call in my life. Please just let me take this phone call."
Harshly silencing your young child so you can kiss the ass of a convicted felon and sexual abuser you once called "America's Hitler," may be standard behavior in MAGA land, but it's exceedingly weird to normal folks, who would say "I'm sorry, but I need to take this call right now to tell a bad man that I don't want to have anything to do with him. Can we talk about Pikachu in 10 minutes? I'd love to hear about it then."
