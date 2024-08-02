JD Vance brags that he told his 7-year-old to "shut the hell up"about Pokemon when Trump called him (video)

During an interview on a podcast, MAGA Party Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance discussed his parenting style, which includes telling his 7-year-old to "shut the hell up" when the child is speaking about something that interests him.

Here's the clip:

I'm like, "oh no." So I call Trump and I'm like, "Hey sir, what's going on?"

He's like, "JD you missed a very important phone call and now I'm gonna have to pick somebody else."

And I'm, you know, I like, tense up and almost have a heart attack and the crazy thing about it is my son, who's seven, is in the hotel room with me, and he's really into Pokemon cards right now. He's going through a Pokemon phase. I mean he's really into it.

So he's trying to talk to me about Pikachu and I'm on the phone with Donald Trump and I'm like, "Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu; it's the most important phone call in my life. Please just let me take this phone call."