Kamala Harris far out raises Donald Trump in July

An energized Harris campaign more than doubled Trump's July fundraising.

The Harris campaign has raised a record-breaking $310 million in record time. New and smaller donors are helping fund the campaign, while Trump's enthusiasm seems to be waning. Getting outraised in the month, the Republicans held their convention by a fresh out-the-gates candidate has to hurt.

Vice President Harris' presidential campaign says it raised more than $310 million in July, driven by a record-breaking $200 million in the first week after she replaced President Biden as the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

Last month's totals include a number of shattered fundraising records, the campaign says, including the fastest time to raise a billion dollars and the weeklong outpouring of donations after a struggling Biden said he would no longer run for president.

"The tremendous outpouring of support we've seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November," Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Harris for President campaign manager, said in a statement. "It is the product of a campaign and coalition that knows the hard work and fighting spirit needed to win in November – and when we fight, we win."