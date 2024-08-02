Kamala Harris surges ahead — now beating Donald Trump in 7 national polls

Kamala Harris is now beating Donald Trump in seven national polls, reports Newsweek, with the vice president ahead of the ex-president by up to 4 points.

Harris' biggest lead shows her at 49% to Trump's 45% in a poll that was conducted from July 27 to July 30 by Kos Media's Civiqs. That propels her past the poll's margin of error, which is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Another poll conducted by Canadian-based Léger from July 26 to July 28 that included 1,002 residents of the United States found Harris at 49% and Trump at 46%. Toss in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third party candidates and her lead jumps to 7 points (48%–41%).

From Newsweek:

Harris had a smaller lead of 2 points over Trump in four other national polls. These include a poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov, where the vice president polled at 46 percent among 1,434 registered voters—a lead within the poll's 3 percent margin of error. The other polls were conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, Angus Reid, and Florida Atlantic University, and showed Harris leading by 2 points—within each poll's margin of error. The four polls were conducted between July 23 and July 30. Harris' lead was smallest in a poll of 2,223 registered U.S. voters conducted by Morning Consult between July 26 and July 28, where she led Trump by 1 point—47 percent to the former president's 46 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

As is obvious, a lot can happen in less than two weeks. And we still have three months (94 days, to be exact) until Election Day. So, no use in getting smug about it, but I'll gleefully take our wins where we can get them.

