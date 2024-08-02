Kyle Rittenhouse snubs Donald Trump, says he's voting for Ron Paul: "We need champions" (video)

You know things aren't going well for Donald Trump when even MAGA folk hero Kyle Rittenhouse gives you the snub. But shunning the ex-president is exactly what the 21-year-old gentleman — fawned over by Trump after the punk gunned down three protestors (killing two) in Kenosha, WI — has done.

"A lot of people are upset that I said I'm going to be writing in Ron Paul for president of the United States, and that is true, I will be writing in Ron Paul," Rittenhouse said in video now going viral on social media.

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisers, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue," the perpetually frightened gun-clinger continued.

"If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day." (See below, posted by Ron Filipkowski).

Meanwhile, Trump amusingly once called the blubbering n'er-do-well a "really a nice young man" who "should not have had to suffer through a trial for that." That was then — when the thin-skinned felon thought the sniveling killer was a "fan" — and this is now.

When you've lost Kyle Rittenhouse…



Rittenhouse announces he will not be voting for Trump because he is "bad on the 2nd Amendment." pic.twitter.com/Egv0C9MOon — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2024

