Trump was slapped with "weird" label back in 2006, while lusting over daughter Ivanka (video)

If you think Kamala Harris or Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was the first to notice the weird in Trump, you'd be wrong. The 78-year-old crackpot was slapped with the fitting label on national television back in 2006, when he admitted on The View that he lustfully fantasized about his own 16-year-old daughter, Ivanka Trump.

"She does have a very nice figure," Trump said with his teenage daughter sitting right at his side, via Politico Magazine. "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."

To which one of the hosts said, "Stop it, you're so weird!" (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

Of course "creepy" or "dangerous" or "perverted" would be more suitable terms, but "weird" is what they came up with, it works, and apparently it stuck.

