Trump whined about delays he caused at the NBJA conference

It turns out most of the complaints convicted felon Donald Trump had about the terrible and disrespectful delay of his disastrous interview were caused by Trump.

Donald Trump once again showed the Nation who he is—a bigoted spoiled child. Trump opened his remarks at the NBJA interview with more lies. Trump opportunistically blamed what conference organizers report as a small and quickly resolved technical issue on a delay caused by his refusal to be live fact-checked. Fact-checking was advertised as a feature of the event. NBJA President Ken Lemon was ready to go out on stage and announce that Trump had backed out on the issue when Trump changed his mind and walked on stage.

The intrigue: The Q&A with the GOP presidential nominee was delayed more than an hour before he eventually joined a panel of Black journalists, including ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Semafor reporter Kadia Goba. At the time, President Trump blamed the delay on audio problems.

Lemon told Axios, "There were audio problems, but they were resolved very quickly."

"The bigger problem was his threat not to take the stage when he had agreed to go on. He did not want to be fact-checked, but we could not let him on the stage without fact-checking," Lemon said.

Behind the scenes: The stalemate was so prolonged that NABJ leaders were prepared to explain to the audience of nearly 2,000 people why Trump would not appear. "I was prepared to go on stage to craft a statement, saying he decided not to go on stage because of fact-checking… we couldn't compromise on that.

As Lemon was preparing that statement, Trump walked onto the stage. Axios

Previously:

• You can now fact-check Trump's tweets while on Twitter with a cool new Washington Post browser plugin

• Proposed solution for Trump propaganda: 'truth sandwich' reporting

• Donald Trump now fancies himself 'A LIVING MARTYR' in most cringe-inducing post

• Dictator Trump orders Fox to fire Paul Ryan from its board for being 'disloyal'