Warm sleeper? Don't sweat it because this 6-piece cooling sheet set is only $34

Your bed is important. It's you spend your nights, maybe a few meals, and possibly most mornings when you're checking social media instead of getting up on time. If you're spending so much time there, it's worth it to do a little extra to make sure every moment is spent in absolute comfort, and that doesn't just mean finding a good mattress.

Your bedding is just as important, especially if you're a warm sleeper. That's why it's worth it to check out this Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set, and they're only $34.

What makes these better than any other sheets?

All that time searching for the cool side of the pillow, and it was here all along. This bedding set is made from ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric. The CoolMax material pulls moisture away from the skin and helps promote quick evaporation. Stressful sleepers, this might be how you keep from tossing and turning all night.

The cool side of the pillow brought friends. This set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases, all in a queen size. The sheets are actually softer than high-thread-count Egyptian cotton, and they have a luscious silky feel to them. They're also wrinkle-resistant (great if you hate the texture of creased sheets), hypoallergenic (no more sleepy sniffles), and eco-friendly.

These sheets come in a gentle Light Grey shade that's resistant to fading, even after repeat washes. Other color options are available, too.

Warm sleepers, we got your back

Time to turn in for the night.

