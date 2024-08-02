Warriors, come out to play-ee-ay! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis, and Nas reimagining classic film as album

Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame is joining playwright/actress/singer Eisa Davis and hip-hop artist Nas to reimagine The Warriors, the seminal 1979 cult film about New York City gangs. This isn't a remake of the movie (not yet, anyway) but rather a concept album inspired by the plot.

"We've spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island," they said in a press statement. "Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we'll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead."

Walter Hill's original movie is based on Sol Yurick's novel and tells the tale of a NYC gang bopping their way home from the Bronx to Coney Island after being framed for murdering a gang leader calling for peace among the kids.

