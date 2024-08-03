Apple to allow retro game console and PC emulator apps to download games

Section 4.7 of Apple's new guidelines for the App Store allow retro game console and PC emulator apps to offer game downloads. Finally! Developers must otherwise continue to use in-app purchases for digital goods and services, filter objectionable content, block abusive users, and obtain user consent for data sharing. Moreover, they must also provide an index of available software with universal links and share the highest age rating of content.

This change is significant for everyone who has been complaining about the lack of such on iOS for goddamn years and should bring a wider and more diverse selection of classic games to the pocket supercomputers we already have. Snark as I might, this shows a continuing liberalization in Apple's stance on emulation precipitated by regulatory meddling. Score one for regulatory meddling!

Here's the updated section, with the good stuff bolded.