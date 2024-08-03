Apple to allow retro game console and PC emulator apps to download games

Section 4.7 of Apple's new guidelines for the App Store allow retro game console and PC emulator apps to offer game downloads. Finally! Developers must otherwise continue to use in-app purchases for digital goods and services, filter objectionable content, block abusive users, and obtain user consent for data sharing. Moreover, they must also provide an index of available software with universal links and share the highest age rating of content.
This change is significant for everyone who has been complaining about the lack of such on iOS for goddamn years and should bring a wider and more diverse selection of classic games to the pocket supercomputers we already have. Snark as I might, this shows a continuing liberalization in Apple's stance on emulation precipitated by regulatory meddling. Score one for regulatory meddling!
Here's the updated section, with the good stuff bolded.
4.7 ASR & NR Mini apps, mini games, streaming games, chatbots, plug-ins, and game emulators
Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins. Additionally, retro game console and PC emulator apps can offer to download games. You are responsible for all such software offered in your app, including ensuring that such software complies with these Guidelines and all applicable laws. Software that does not comply with one or more guidelines will lead to the rejection of your app. You must also ensure that the software adheres to the additional rules that follow in 4.7.1 through 4.7.5. These additional rules are important to preserve the experience that App Store customers expect, and to help ensure user safety.
4.7.1 Software offered in apps under this rule must:
follow all privacy guidelines, including but not limited to the rules set forth in Guideline 5.1 concerning collection, use, and sharing of data, and sensitive data (such as health and personal data from kids);
include a method for filtering objectionable material, a mechanism to report content and timely responses to concerns, and the ability to block abusive users; and
use in-app purchase in order to offer digital goods or services to end users.
4.7.2 ASR & NR Your app may not extend or expose native platform APIs to the software without prior permission from Apple.
4.7.3 ASR & NR Your app may not share data or privacy permissions to any individual software offered in your app without explicit user consent in each instance.
4.7.4 You must provide an index of software and metadata available in your app. It must include universal links that lead to all of the software offered in your app.
4.7.5 Your app must share the age rating of the highest age-rated content available in your app.