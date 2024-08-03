BASE jumper plunges to death in Grand Canyon

A BASE jumper attemping an illegal leap into the Grand Canyon died in the effort Thursday. A news release from the National Parks Service reports that the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. and rangers found the body approximately 500 feet down "along with a deployed parachute." The body was reached and recovered early Saturday. The victim's name is being withheld as they have not yet been positively identified.

"BASE jumping, a high-risk activity involving parachuting from fixed objects, is prohibited in all areas of Grand Canyon National Park," the release warns. The service published a photo showing rangers using a High Angle Rope Rescue System.

BASE stands for building, antenna, span and earth and has a reported fatality rate of 1 in 60 participants. It has been banned in all U.S. national parks.

Previously:

• Video: BASE jumping disaster

• Wingsuit base jumpers are human flying squirrels — video

• Watch how these BASE jumpers created a giant swing stunt