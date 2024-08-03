Bottle breaking ASMR is wasteful, but oh-so-satisfying

I've had a really stressful day, so I'm going to spend some time this evening watching bottle breaking ASMR videos and let my brain have a well-deserved break from working overtime.

I recently discovered a TikTok account run by a creator named "Yo G Chill" that features videos of beer bottles, glass jars, and other similar items rolling off a platform and crashing onto the concrete below. The sounds they make as they roll down the wooden plank and splatter onto the ground are so satisfying. Some videos feature plastic bottles and aluminum cans, but those don't give the same effect. The liquid-filled balloons are pretty sweet, though, and a close second behind the glass bottles.

And yes, I know it's incredibly wasteful. Just let me have this little guilty pleasure when I'm all stressed out, please.

To see more, check out Yo G Chill on TikTok or Instagram.

