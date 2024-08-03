Slice right with the Seido Japanese knife set's razor-sharp blades, now $110!

TL;DR: If you're still meal-prepping with dull blades, it's time to upgrade your knife set to this Seido™ set, which comes with eight knives handmade in Japan for only $109.97 (reg. $429)!

Matching pots and pans with lids that actually fit them? Check. Knives that match and actually get the job done? Nope. If you're still rocking with the mismatched knives you bought in college (which are probably in desperate need of sharpening), it's time for an upgrade.

Any home chef knows you need the right knives to prep your favorite comfort meals throughout the week, and that drawer of dull knives isn't helping (they're actually unsafe to use!). As a "real" adult now, it's time to get high-quality blades, like this Seido™ 8-piece set. They're on sale for $109.97 (reg. $429) and arrive with a gift box!

So, what exactly makes these knives stand out? Firstly, they're handmade in Japan, meaning they have a sharper blade angle than Western knives — by 10 degrees! This feature gives you a much sharper cutting experience that might make meal prep and home cooking more effortless and fun.

Need to chop up meat for your upcoming barbecue or have lots of family visiting? Enjoy a comfortable grip and impressive hand control while slicing and dicing away, thanks to these knives' ergonomic Pakka wood handles.

The Seido™ 8-piece set is designed to suit any home chef, arriving with the following:

8" chef's knife: for daily chopping needs

8" slicing knife: designed with a long, slender blade for slicing meats and thinner veggie and fruit cuts

8" bread knife: constructed with a serrated edge to cut through baked goods without crushing them

7" cleaver: for hacking through bones and meat or crushing garlic

7" and 5" Santoku knives: with granton edges so your ingredients don't stick to them while chopping

6" boning knife: designed with a curved blade for ultra-thin and precise slices

3.5" paring knife: for peeling fruits and veggies

Once you're done chopping up ingredients for the week (or weekend), store your blades in their included gift box so they don't clutter up your kitchen. The gift box also makes it easy to treat a friend to these knives.

Prepping food has never been so effortless. Grab this 8-piece Seido™ Japanese knife set with a gift box for just $109.97through August 4 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.