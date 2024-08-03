This AI app can help you bring your song ideas to life for less than $43!

TL;DR: Ever wanted to write your own song? AI-powered app can turn your prompts or ideas into a song in just a few seconds for less than $43!

Feeling inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" or Childish Gambino's latest album drop? You might wonder if you can make your own music, too, and you can! That is, if you have help from Supermusic AI.

This AI-powered app takes your general inspiration for a song or a set of lyrics to create a full-length song with stunning vocals in just a few moments. Now, you can make up to 100 songs per month with a lifetime subscription to Supermusic AI's Pro Plan for iOS for only $42.49 with code SAVE15!

Go from idea to full-length song in seconds

While you might be a little skeptical of AI-generated tunes, you don't need to worry. Supermusic AI has a perfect 5-star rating from users, thanks to the fact that their songs and vocals sound pretty realistic (though there are a few bad eggs that sound a little artificial). Take a listen to this sample to see what you might end up with:

It's also super easy to use Supermusic AI when you follow these steps:

Select custom mode. Paste in your lyrics. Some labels like 'verse 1' and 'chorus' are helpful. Enter a title. Select a style of music, like pop, country, hard rock, indie pop, or whatever vibe you're going for with your tune. Enjoy hearing your heartfelt lyrics set to music.

The platform can also write custom lyrics for you if that's your vibe. Simply enter a description to get started. You might end up with the lyrics of the summer!

And if you need tunes to add to your summer vlog, you'll love that Supermusic AI can generate original, royalty-free instrumental tracks you can add to any clip you're posting.

Like artists on Spotify and Apple Music, you can share your AI-crafted hits or keep them private on your profile. You can also add them to custom playlists and watch them grow in popularity on the app's leaderboard.

Bring your musical ideas to life with a Supermusic AI lifetime subscription, now just $42.49 when you use code SAVE15. Offer ends August 4 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

