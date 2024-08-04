Flavor Flav's wild piano playing

Rapper and founding member of revolutionary hip-hop group Public Enemy has once again reminded everyone how incredibly awesome and talented he is. In addition to being a legendary rapper, he's also a generous philanthropist, the infectious official hype man for the USA Women's Water Polo team, and a classically trained pianist who also happens to play over a dozen other instruments.

Flav recently showed off his terrific piano skills at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to France. When posting the video on his social media, he wrote, "Ya boy gots to play a piano from 1929 for the US Ambassador." In the video, after being told the piano is from 1929, he politely asks, "Can I play something on it?" Then he sits down and whips out a gorgeous tune.

@flavorflav Ya boy gots to play a piano from 1929 for the US Ambassador ♬ original sound – Flavor Flav

