HBO's "Disciple" reveals the untold story of Stevie Van Zandt's musical odyssey

Times change. Trends and memes come and go faster and faster these days. That's why there's so much meaning and emotion tied up in the few things that have stuck.

This HBO doc, Disciple, looks back at the life and career of possibly the greatest side man of all time, Little Stevie Van Zandt, aka Miami Steve. For fifty years he's brought joy and excellence and humility to everything he's touched, from playing music to producing and curating other bands to acting to charity work. He's a true original.

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple | Official Trailer | HBO

One thing I found fascinating: footage of Bruce and Stevie and Southside Johnny in the early '70s — all equals, all starting out together, just kids trying to rock out. But it quickly becomes apparent that one of these three ain't like the others. Whatever that X factor is, that leap from really great to genius, is on full display in this doc — it's instantly apparent that Bruce is other level. Little Stevie will make the Rock 'n Roll HOF, but as a sideman in the E Street Band, not the leader of his own band, The Disciples of Soul.

I tried to take a big step back, to see these guys without the knowledge of what's to come. It's hard to do, but I still think it's obvious that Bruce was special, even then, right from jump street. I suppose there are some timelines in the multiverse in which Bruce never became The Boss, but it's hard to imagine.

Bruce and The E Street Band are in London right now and, in this profile in The Times, Stevie is his usual funny, joyous, humble self.

"I don't want to be the centre of attention," he tells me… "It's embarrassing. I'm not shy but I don't want to be the main man. I learnt to be a frontman with my own band but I never needed the spotlight — and superstars, they do need it."

More than just a musician, he's a repository of music history — a big part of his mission is to make sure that older music continues to live.

Van Zandt is a connoisseur of popular music history. As Paul McCartney drily confesses in Disciple, "I know a lot but Stevie knows more." The guitarist has dedicated much of the past quarter of a century, since he rejoined the E Street Band in 1999 after a 15-year hiatus, to disseminating that encyclopaedic knowledge. His weekly radio show is syndicated to 200 stations across America, playing obscure classics from 60 years ago alongside little-known contemporary bands. He has a record label and periodically puts together line-ups for charitable causes. He is also programme director for two stations, one of which, Outlaw Country, plays the darker, edgier material shunned by mainstream country radio.

He really is a one of a kind. Check out the doc. You won't be sorry.

