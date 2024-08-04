Here's your cat's new favorite toy: the Cheerble Ball!

TL;DR: No lonely cats here! This self-rolling cat toy is about to be your kitty's new obsession, and it's on sale for less than $20 through September 3.

Unfortunately for your cat, you've got to go to your full-time job every day of the week so that your pet can continue to lounge around your apartment without paying rent (who else is going to pay for their sprawling cat tree or organic salmon treats?).

While you're slaving away, Mr. Fluffy is probably bored out of their mind waiting for pets. Want to keep your cat active and entertained for hours while you're out? The Cheerble Ball, a self-rolling toy designed to activate your kitty's interest with its movement, is the answer! It's available at its lowest price ever — only $19.97 (reg. $26).

Before you rush off to catch the subway to work, turn on the Cheerble and choose the mode of play you think Mr. Fluffy or Luna would love. Gentle is ideal for lazy cats (think Garfield!), normal is for playful kitties, and active is for extra adventurous and mischievous cattos like the Pink Panther or Lucifer!

This enriching cat toy is constructed to withstand any type of play, from gentle to roughhousing. It has a synthetic fiber cover and LED lights to interest your cat, and when they paw at the Cheerble, it'll vibrate and move around randomly (just like prey would!) so your kitty can polish up their hunting abilities. Rawr!

Cats and cat parents absolutely love this enrichment toy (it was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo). It's an especially unique toy, thanks to its obstacle avoidance feature that keeps it running even if it bumps into any furniture or walls. Plus, once your kitty wears out their new favorite toy for the day, you can easily recharge it with the included cable.

Your catto's playtime is about to get a major upgrade. Grab the Cheerble Ball for just $19.97 through September 3 at 11:59 PM Pacific. You won't find this incredible discount anywhere else, not even on Amazon!

