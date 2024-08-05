B'Bye Trump! Many in GOP — including former Trump staffers — join "Republicans for Harris"

Move over Lincoln Project and Republicans Against Trump! Republicans are joining the Kamala Harris campaign in droves, forming a new anti-Trump group called "Republicans for Harris."

Some of the GOP's pro-Harris members include former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, former Republican Congress members Adam Kinzinger, Joe Walsh, and Susan Molinari, former governors Governors Jim Edgar, Bill Weld, and Christine Todd Whitman, and former Trump staffers Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye. (See full list along with Republicans for Harris statement below, posted by Kinzinger.)

"As a national security official and lifelong Republican, I witnessed firsthand the threat Donald Trump poses to our country while working in the Trump White House," said Troye, a former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, via The Independent. "The stakes are too high to let partisanship jeopardize our freedoms and the Constitution."

Former lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan is another disenchanted Republican who now supports Harris, who said on Saturday, "Millions of Americans are fed up with his grievance-filled campaign focused only on himself. Tonight we heard a particularly unhinged, angry version of the same Donald Trump that Georgia rejected in 2020. … As a lifelong conservative Republican, it was not an easy decision for me to endorse Vice President Harris, but I know that she fights for all Americans, right, left, or center, and will stand up for the Constitution."

Duncan went on to call Trump a "felonious thug" on CNN, via Meidas Touch, "who walks down the street and throws sucker punches at people like Brian Kemp, like African American journalists, like John McCain and the list goes on and on again." (See clip of Duncan in video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

And as for Kinzinger, who served on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, "As a proud conservative, I never thought I'd be endorsing a Democrat for President," he said. "But, I know Vice President Harris will defend our democracy and ensure Donald Trump never returns to the White House."

Harris has surged ahead of Trump in at least seven national polls since she became his Democratic rival two weeks ago, with her fired-up crowds are only growing. And now we know where at least some of her new fans are coming from.

There is nothing "conservative" about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a "man's" ego.



Endorsing American democracy and the future today, and leaving the past in the dust.



I'm endorsing @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/Dqnwpjen2m — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) August 4, 2024