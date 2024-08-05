I'm excited to play "Epic Mickey: Rebrushed"

Some fantastic Mickey Mouse storytelling lives in "Epic Mickey," this new version looks fantastic!

Epic Mickey, released in 2010, was only available on the Wii. While the story and characters were fantastic, the gameplay was what I'd describe as "puke-tastic," with the camera swinging all over space. Most importantly, however, Epic Mickey represented the first time Mickey and Oswald would meet after the Walt Disney Company finally acquired the rights to Disney and UB Iwerk's long-forgotten Lucky Rabbit from Universal.

Mickey's mischievous goofing around spilled thinner all over Sorcerer Yen Sid's land for forgotten toons, The Wasteland. Mickey teams up with Gus the Gremlin and sets off to re-ink the damage he has done. The Wasteland is a dystopian version of Disneyland and rules. Exploring Mean Street USA and the rest of the park is awesome.

I hope the move to the Unreal engine changes the camera stuff. I had to stop playing the Wii version frequently.

