Luxury fashion brand launches $100 perfume for your dog, spurring an RSPCA warning

Dolce & Gabbana has expanded its line of perfumes with a new scent that delivers the "warm notes" of ylang ylang, musk and sandalwood. It's for dogs. Very fashionable dogs. Luxury dogs, you might say.

The video ad (below) depicts a series of fancy dog breeds with this voiceover: "I am delicate, authentic, charismatic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean, cause I'm not just a dog, I'm Fefé."

Fefé sells for €99. The bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw so you know it's worth every penny. Thing is, the RSPCA says a dog perfume is a terrible idea.

"Sometimes dogs can be anthropomorphised and the lines can become blurred between what dogs like and what we, as humans, think they'll like," RSPCA senior scientific officer Alice Potter told The Guardian.

"Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment as well as the people and other animals within it. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes or sprays are avoided, especially as some smells can be really unpleasant for dogs."

