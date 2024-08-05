More Republicans endorse Kamala Harris

As Kamala Harris contemplates her choice of Vice President today, some Republicans are choosing her, including former White House aides to then-president Donald Trump and former GOP congresspersons.
In its Sunday announcement, the Harris campaign also included dozens of prominent current or former Republican figures, some of which now identify with a different party, who have already endorsed the vice president.
Former Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among the list, which he shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday morning.
"There is nothing 'conservative' about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a 'man's' ego. Endorsing American democracy and the future today, and leaving the past in the dust. I'm endorsing @KamalaHarris," he wrote.
She's now ahead of Trump (albeit within the margin of error) in a number of nationwide polls. Some media punditry is getting nervous about the potential for her to surge and trying to figure out what will limit her appeal. The headline below, all but triangulated with Trump's stream of racist gibberish about her, is a good example of two things: editors sending out reporters to vox pop their own opinions, and media using overton windows to manufacture parity in a horse race. You might say it was … weird.