More Republicans endorse Kamala Harris

As Kamala Harris contemplates her choice of Vice President today, some Republicans are choosing her, including former White House aides to then-president Donald Trump and former GOP congresspersons.

In its Sunday announcement, the Harris campaign also included dozens of prominent current or former Republican figures, some of which now identify with a different party, who have already endorsed the vice president.

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among the list, which he shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday morning.



"There is nothing 'conservative' about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a 'man's' ego. Endorsing American democracy and the future today, and leaving the past in the dust. I'm endorsing @KamalaHarris," he wrote.