Mystery solved of who destroyed this beloved Michigan landmark sculpture… and why

In 2011, artist John Sauve was commissioned to create a public sculpture on a park hilltop in Lyon Charter Township, Michigan. The "Man In The City" is a 20-foot tall metal sculpture of a gentleman in silhouette. Visible from the I-96 freeway, the sculpture became a beloved landmark in the area. But in early July, somebody toppled the statue and left it where it fell. Sauve assumed it was vandals. But after a Local 4 TV news story, the real culprits came forward.

A letter from Lyon Township attorneys took credit for knocking it down.

"The township received numerous complaints from residents who found the sculpture inappropriate and frightening to their children," the letter stated. The note also referenced that a few years ago, "lights were added to the statue, which is located in close proximity to the airport."

According to ClickOnDetroit, "the township made contact with individuals to remove the sculpture" but Sauve said he never heard a word of concern and the letter didn't say who they reached out to.

The Township has given Sauve just a few days to move the sculpture from the site or they'll destroy it entirely.

Previously:

• Watch someone embroider a stunning design into the holes of a public bench

• Why are there tiny doors all over Atlanta?