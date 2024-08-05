Police officer in St. Paul earns himself a DWI after crashing into building, starting fire

A police officer in St. Paul, Minnesota apparently thought clocking out for the day meant the rules no longer applied. And thus, the confused gentleman earned himself a DWI today for crashing his personal car into a building last week and starting a fire while intoxicated.

Bryan James McKinnon, a St. Paul cop since 2022, set out on his joyride Wednesday night, and it didn't take long before he lost control (shortly after midnight). Upon smashing through the side of a building, his car caught fire, which spread to the structure he had damaged. Fortunately, the building was vacant and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries.

"This incident is deeply concerning and does not reflect or align with the values of our department or the expectations we have of each other or the people we serve," said Police Chief Axel Henry, via the Pioneer Press. "We are cooperating with the Minnesota State Patrol's investigation and are following our internal policies and procedures."

McKinnon has since been demoted to a desk job while authorities continue to investigate

From Yahoo!:

The Minnesota State Patrol said they noted signs of impairment while speaking with McKinnon and gave him field sobriety tests. He declined a portable breath test, the citation said. At the hospital, the State Patrol said they obtained a fluid sample for testing and results are pending, according to the citation. The St. Paul City Attorney's Office cited McKinnon for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and fourth-degree driving while impaired, which are both misdemeanors.

St. Paul officer cited for DWI after off-duty, fiery crash into vacant building https://t.co/rEN0VCimFD via @pioneerpress — David Knutson (@DavidKnutsonPP) August 5, 2024

Previously: Cop arrested on felony warrant has uniform cut off with scissors

