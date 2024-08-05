QAnon declares Rittenhouse to be part of a "secretive transgender psy-op aimed at harming the MAGA movement"

QAnon, the mainstream wing of the Republican Party, has opened an investigation into whether Kyle Rittenhouse is a transgender secret agent after he wavered for a few hours in his undying support for Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse, who became the poster child for the GOP after he traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin when he was 17 and shot two people to death and injured a third, posted on Xitter last week, "If you cannot be completely un-compromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day."

The backlash against Rittenhouse's disloyalty for was swift and fierce. Less than a day later, he xitted a cringeworthy apology, saying his comments were "ill-informed and unproductive." He ended the post with the promise of being "100% behind Donald Trump."

But for QAnoners, Rittenhouse's sin is unforgivable. There is no explanation for his post other than he is "part of a secretive transgender psy-op aimed at harming the MAGA movement," reports Daily Dot.

What's more, Rittenhouse is accused of being a Sandy Hook crisis actor.

From Daily Dot:

On Telegram channels from prominent Q pushers, the claim Rittenhouse was at Sandy Hook continued, alongside conspiracy theories about his trial. "Did you know that the courtroom he was in had green screen fails all over it? He was also one of the kids that was shot in Sandy Hook. Same exact kid," wrote one comment. "Paid operative of the deep state," replied another other.

See, not weird at all.

