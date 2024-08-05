Stepping on graves isn't rude here: London's musical tombstone experience

In the heart of the Joseph Grimaldi Park in London, visitors can find an art installation that marries history, music, and playful interaction.

Titled "An Invitation to Dance on the Grave," this unique piece by Henry Krokatsis invites participants to step or dance on the metal plates of two "musical graves." Although nobody is actually buried in these graves, they celebrate the legacies of the famous English clown Joseph Grimaldi (1778 – 1837) and composer Charles Dibdin Charles Dibdin (1745 – 1814).

When stepped upon, the graves chime musical notes. The tiles are even tuned to allow visitors to play "Hot Codlins," a song that was famously popularized by Grimaldi. (I recommend making hot codlins at home before watching the video. Here's a recipe.)

If a walk through this graveyard has left you feeling gloomy, this seems like a nice way to lift one's spirits (and possibly stir up the surrounding spirits, too).

