Trump campaign fails to spin JD Vance yelling at his son into a heartwarming story

Flailing, the Trump Campaign attempted to spin the disastrous story of Vance yelling at his son to shut up so he could accept the job of VP to "America's Hitler."

By now, we all know that JD Vance chose to be Trump's Vice President over helping his son catch all the Pokemon. No one was surprised to hear the sycophant chose to yell at his child as the symbolic prep work to taking a job with the Orange Menace. Rather than wish the story, and JD, would go away, the Trump campaign decided to retell it weirdly.

So, after his Dad yelled at him about Pikachu, the young son Vance got to listen to Trump read a statement about how Daddy had just become Lieutenant to "America's Hitler."

via MTN

