Blow-nado: Hurricane Debby dumps $1 million of cocaine onto Florida beach

Hurricane Debby blew 70 pounds of cocaine onto a Florida Keys beach over the weekend. A beach visitor spotted 25 packages of the devil's dandruff on the sand and called the cops.

"US Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars," Samuel Briggs II of the US Border Patrol's Miami Sector posted to X.

Each package was emblazoned with a triangle-shaped logo so it should be easy to return it to its rightful owner.

