Compare Harris and Trump phone calls asking Walz and Vance to join them: the difference is striking (video)

Kamala Harris posted a video of the phone call she made this morning asking Gov. Tim Walz to join her on the 2024 ticket, and comparing it to the same call Trump made asking Vance to be his running mate perfectly sums up the stark differences between the two parties.

While a beaming Harris started off the call by saying to Walz, "Good morning, Governor! Listen, I want you to do this with me. Let's do this together. … Would you be my running mate?" Trump's call to Vance was stressful, to say the least. Because, as Vance later admitted, the convicted ex-president began the call by scolding him for missing an earlier call.

"I'm like, 'Oh no,'" Vance said when recounting how he missed King Trump's first phone call. He then nervously called Trump back, who taunted Vance for his misstep. "JD, you missed a very important phone call, and now I'm going to have to pick someone else."

And while Walz and Harris continued with a warm, complimentary exchange, with Walz saying, "I would be honored, Madam Vice President," and Harris saying, "I have the upmost respect for you," the MAGA phone call naturally took an ugly turn. In fact, Vance's first reaction upon hearing Trump's menacing voice was to take it out on his his 7-year-old son, who was trying to talk to Vance about Pikachu. "I'm like, Son, shut the hell up." (See Harris' video below, followed by second video of Vance, posted by Patriot Takes.)

If these two phone calls don't sum up the vibe that each duo would bring to the White House and thus the entire country, I don't know what does.

When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together.



We're going to unify this country and we're going to win.



Let's go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

JD Vance told his son to "shut the hell up" about his Pokémon cards while he was on the phone with Trump.



Vance: "Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu." pic.twitter.com/zTtaw49duc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 2, 2024

