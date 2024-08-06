Convicted felon Trump mad that Tim Walz lets felons vote

Donald Trump incompetently struggles to find an attack that sticks to Kamala Harris or her new running mate, Tim Walz.

Trump released a statement criticizing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the newly announced running mate to Kamala Harris, for restoring the right to vote to convicted felons who had served their time. As usual, Trump paid no attention to the details and forgot that he is a convicted felon. This simply reminds us Trump is mean, vindictive, and stupid.

Trump issued a statement rife with criticisms of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — among them a joke about cows and rocks — and a line that shocked those who read it. "Embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide," the comment states. New Republic staff writer Alex Shephard was quick to point out Trump is the first U.S. president and Republican nominee to be convicted of felony charges. RawStory

