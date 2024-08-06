Fox News denying Trump's Project 2025 connections

Fox News' Harris Faulkner cut off a guest and insisted Trump isn't behind Project 2025; he told her himself!

The Trump Campaign has far too many ties to Project 2025 for anyone to believe the distance they've tried to insert between themselves. Project 2025 is summarized in Agenda 47, Trump's "policy document." Agenda 47 seeks to couch broad reforms within the existing framework, while Project 2025 details more radical structural changes to the government. Agenda 47 is the high-level document, and Project 2025 is the detailed 900+ page-plus plan. Trump picking one or two specifics to quibble about is just a show.

"You were talking about a moderate V.P.," he continued. "Donald Trump picked the guy who wrote the forward for Project 2025, an extreme MAGA supporter, to be his nominee." "That is not true!" Harris interrupted. "And Donald Trump told me personally a few hours before the assassination attempt on his life, I was the last reporter to sit with him before that. He personally told me that Project 2025, yeah, he knew some people who were involved in it." "But it was way, way, way — three ways — too far on abortion," she continued. "He didn't sanction that. That wasn't part of what he was into, Project 2025. And perhaps, if you talk with him in person, you'll get more details on that as well." In fact, Vance did write the forward to a book from the author of Project 2025. RawStory

Previously:

