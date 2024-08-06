Gov. Walz and his daughter ride "The Slingshot" at the state fair

This video does a wonderful job of showing you who Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is. The father-daughter exchange is priceless.

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President, selected Tim Walz as her running mate. Many folks know little about him, so this news clip is a must-watch. With a wonderful record, every Democrat should be happy with, be ready for Republicans to criticize Walz for not yelling at his daughter. They may also be very upset he was dad-respectful of her vegetarianism, but Trumpsters may also miss that joke.

The Scorpion looks fun. My daughter got me on the Zipper at the fair, and my back never recovered. Also, this video of Gov. Walz petting dogs seals the deal.

