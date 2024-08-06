Judge orders Feds to give QAnon Shaman his hat back

The insurrectionary accouterments of Jacob Chansley, better known as QAnon Shaman, must be returned to him. A judge ordered the U.S. Justice Department to give him back the "unmistakeable outfit" confiscated when Chansley was arrested for his part in the Jan 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill.

Chansley, who was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment for his participation, had demanded back the "horned coyote-tail headdress" and the "six-foot pole with an American flag ziptied to the shaft and a metal spearhead fixed to the top." The Department of Justice had wanted to keep them because they were "used to project strength during the assault on the U.S. Capitol" but Judge Royce Lambert ordered it instead to turn them over.

Mr. Chansley has completed his prison sentence and much of his term of supervised release. Now, he has moved for the return of his property seized and still held by the government, including his spear and helmet … Since the government has not established that it still needs these items as evidence and has not sought their forfeiture, the Court will GRANT Mr. Chansley's motion."

He's going to sell them, surely.

"We live in a primitive time, don't we, neither savage nor wise. Any rational society would either kill me or give me my horned coyote-tail headdress."― Hannibal Lecter, Red Dragon

