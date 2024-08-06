Kamala picks Tim Walz for VP, and Trump struggles with spelling

Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov.Tim Walz as her running mate, while Trump continues failing to find a nickname for her.

Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz is a guy most American voters first heard of as a member of the Veepstakes. Former school teacher, Congressperson, two decades of service in the Army National Guard, and he's beat Republicans in a Red district. He's a white dude from the Midwest who has advocated for anti-discrimination laws, supported marriage equality, and worked to protect LGBTQ+ individuals from harassment and violence. Walz has also protected women's rights to healthcare in Minnesota. This seems like a solid choice that ticks all the boxes people said Harris must and avoids controversy.

Picking Walz underscores the Harris campaign's focus on a path to victory that puts a premium on the "blue wall" states of the Midwest. Minnesota is slightly outside that sphere, but Walz, once a high school football coach, has evolved during his time in office into something of a progressive populist folk hero – the exact kind of pugilistic voice that Democrats taking on Trump are keen to highlight. He has over the past week delivered a handful of memorable haymakers against Republicans, though his most notable contribution has been a determination to label the GOP, especially its presidential ticket of Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Walz has referred to the duo as "weird dudes," before lighting into their political agenda. CNN

The news about the likable Walz comes as the felon selected by the Republicans to represent them and his smokey-eyed, Pokemon-hating sidekick have continued to struggle. Trump has tried a multitude of insults and nicknames for Vice-President Kamala Harris, but none seem to stick. Without a nickname, Trump seems unable to get started campaigning against her. He is stuck complaining about Joe Biden over two weeks after the President announced he was dropping out in favor of Harris. Perhaps JD Vance's notable lack of traction is similarly related to his inability to pick a name.

Trump's platform is a derivative of Project 2025, his playbook. He and Vance can't talk about issues because the abhorrent policies Republicans are looking forward to sicken the nation. They can only run against someone and not for anything except their greed and self-serving worldview. Harris, a strong, competent, accomplished Black woman with a popular vision for the country, seems to have Trump in fits. Every tick of the polls in her favor is another cut and furthers his tailspin.

