Mesmerizing video: how instant ramen is mass-produced in a factory

The average person in Japan eats almost 50 packages of instant noodles a year. That's why factories are so busy cranking out the salty, high-carb treat.

The production of instant noodles in Japan is highly automated, with machines handling everything from dough mixing and noodle cutting to topping placement and packaging. This ensures consistency and efficiency in production. This video shows the satisfying process of the popular Japanese ramen brand Yakibuta Cup Noodle being produced. We see the creation of the ramen noodles, the way they're measured and packaged, how sauce and condiments are added to the mixture, how the ramen is sealed up, and more.

At the end of the video, the ramen gets taken off a store shelf, prepared with hot water, and eaten. Watching this video was almost as satisfying as eating a cup of Ramen.

