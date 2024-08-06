Museum refuses DNA test on suspiciously large "pet" frog

Have you heard the legend of the Coleman Frog? As the story goes, a Canadian lodge owner named Fred Coleman was in his boat in Killarney Lake in New Brunswick in 1885 (or by some accounts, 1889), when a 7-pound frog hopped in. As reported in Atlas Obscura, Coleman treated his pet with a lavish diet of "cornmeal, baked beans, June bugs, and the occasional drink of whiskey." The gluttonous amphibian ballooned to 42 pounds, and became a local celebrity. It even overcame its shy nature "to come when called and entertain Fred's guests," reports Atlas Obscura.

Coleman's beloved frog was sent to a taxidermist after allegedly dying in a dynamite blast. While the Fredericton Region Museum, which proudly displays the Coleman frog, swears that it's real (and refuses to do DNA testing on the frog's remains), many people have their doubts based on the frog's appearance.

You can see the photo of the Coleman Frog on Atlas Obscura and decide for yourself.

