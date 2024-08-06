Panicked JD Vance blames "chaos" of finances on Harris — meanwhile, Dow Jones nears all-time high (video)

The sky is falling! The sky is falling! JD Vance rolled out of his couch today to cry about the "chaos" closing in on him, blaming the collapse of the world and its financial markets squarely on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We've got chaos in the world financial markets," the panic-stricken VP candidate said after Harris chose popular Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. "Everything that Kamala Harris touches has been a disaster!" (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones has reached a near historical high as of this writing, hitting 39,306.37 so far today. The Dow Jones enjoyed its all-time highs in May and July of this year (on Biden and Harris's watch, mind you), surpassing 40,000 points "for the first time ever," according to NPR.

But the only thing the Trump-Vance doomsday duo can see are the walls that are closing in on their MAGA chicken coop as they witlessly squawk in fear.

— Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

