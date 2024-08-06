Paris mayor drops f-bombs on reactionaries

While the Olympic Committee kind of apologized to people who may have been offended, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told them to f*ck off.

Opportunistic fascist assholes have sought to portray the Paris Olympics as some liberal fantasy land designed to offend; Paris' Mayor Anne Hildalgo tore into them for the division they seek to create over nothing. The opening ceremonies were a lovely display honoring history, the Olympics, and Paris as their chosen location. All the outrage is fake, and the morons who won't let it go are not worth the time.

Hidalgo, on the other hand, said, "Fuck the reactionaries, fuck this far right, fuck all of those who would like to lock us into a war of all against all," in an interview with Le Monde published Tuesday, using the expletive in the original English. Most of the anger surrounding nearly four-hour ceremony was directed at an artistic segment called "Festivity," which featured a group of dancers and drag performers in a scene that many perceived as paralleling Leonardo Da Vinci's "The Last Supper" — something organizers have denied. Christian groups and conservative leaders worldwide — including Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former United States President Donald Trump — criticized the opening ceremony as tasteless and blasphemous. Much of the vitriol has been directed at the ceremony's artistic director, Thomas Jolly, and a DJ who participated in the performance. Both have received death threats and been subjected to cyberbullying online. Hidalgo said she was proud of the way the opening ceremony presented Paris to the world. Politico

