Pharma-bro Shkreli claims he helped launch Trump crypto coin with Barron, now worth $0.0004 after mysterious sell-off

It's no surprise the DJT crypto coin, also known as the "Save America" token, is a product of the dark mind of pharma-bro fraudster Martin Shkreli, who claims he helped Barron Trump launch it.

Even less surprising is that someone rug-pulled the coin when a wallet "holding around 20% of the supply of the $DJT Trump-themed memecoin suddenly dumped its holdings," reports Web 3 is Going Great. Now the incel MAGA supporters who bought the coin are displeased because the price dropped 90% and is now almost worthless.

From Protos:

Basically, all of the locked value — millions of dollars in Solana — was taken out by an unknown party. The rug-pull was first noticed and tweeted about by @tomkysar, though the tweets have since been deleted. The exit likely netted the rug-puller a couple of million dollars in Solana. Immediately, numerous accounts began to accuse Shkreli of taking the money, but he's adamant that he wasn't involved and that only Barron Trump or Barron's best friend would be able to take the liquidity and run. The DJT token is now down over 90% from all-time highs, currently trading for $0.0004. Whether there will be any ramifications — legal or otherwise — for anyone involved remains to be seen.

