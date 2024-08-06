Recreational marijuana sales begin in Ohio today

Sales of recreational marijuana begin today in Ohio, with 98 dispensaries able to open across the state. It's not clear how many actually will, according to ABC News, but the high times are coming.

Fifty-seven percent of Ohio voters approved allowing those over 21 to possess, purchase, and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use last November. Recreational sales, though, were delayed until dispensaries could be licensed and regulated. The law permits the possession of 2.5 ounces of cannabis, six plants per individual or twelve plants per household. Marijuana sales are to be be taxed at 10%.

Weed is now legal for recreational use in 24 states and legal for medical use in all but six: Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas and the Carolinas. Texas, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia allow only CBD oil.