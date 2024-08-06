Supreme Court declines to halt Trump sentencing

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt former president Donald Trump's sentencing on his felony convictions in New York. The effort was mounted on his behalf by the state of Missouri and described by most as a long shot.

The court rejected Missouri's bid to sue the state of New York, meaning the justices willnot lift the gag order or delay sentencing in the unusual claim brought by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican who is running for a full term this fall.

Many commentators said the filing was more of a political stunt aimed at gaining publicity than a serious legal claim.It echoed to some extent an attempt by Texas in 2020 to challenge election results in states that Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the presidential election, which the Supreme Court also swiftly rejected.