Tim Walz — meet the fun and normal VP pick in 2-minute montage: "We're not afraid of weird people" (video)

Still wondering who Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is? Hours after he became Kamala Harris' running mate, a 2-minute montage says it all. In a nutshell: "We're not afraid of weird people. We're a little bit creeped out, but we're not afraid."

In the Meidas Touch video below, you'll also learn that, unlike the MAGA party, the former North Star State congressman-turned-governor-turned-VP candidate does not believe the government has the right to interfere in people's personal lives. "We are not putting government between you and your doctor. We're not telling you who you can marry. And here in Minnesota, you're free to read what you want to and free to not read."

After the corndog munching, former state champion football coach condemns fascists who "depend on us going back," he hilariously asks, "How often in 100 days do you get to change the trajectory of the world … and how often do you get to make that bastard wake up afterwards and know that a Black woman kicked his ass and sent him on the road?"

This is Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/HnoeA6jIuP — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 6, 2024

