Trump and Musk having a "Major" interview

Just who is sucking up to whom in this "major" sucking off of two intolerant, intolerable assholes?

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going to meet up and chat. Perhaps Elon is looking for someone to replace Zuckerberg in his Roman Coliseum billionaire tech bro deathmatch, or maybe Donald thinks money is coming his way. Between the ketamine and the Adderall they deny taking, this is going to be an energetic, hallucinatory good time.

Trump posted on his app Tuesday afternoon: "ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!" Trump started his own platform, Truth Social, and abandoned Twitter, now X, for his own platform, but the men didn't reveal on whose site the Monday interview would appear. CNBC reported on Tuesday that Musk's cozying up to Trump has made it difficult for Tesla to bring in corporate buyers who are too concerned about Trump's brand being too toxic. RawStory

Maybe Trump thinks he is getting a Major Award.

