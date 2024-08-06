Trump's worst nightmare: Harris leaps ahead in latest poll as enthusiasm gap widens

The party of normalcy is ahead of the creepy fraudster party by three percentage points, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist Presidential election poll. That means 51% favor former federal prosecutor and current VP Kamala Harris while 48% think it's a good idea to have the pussy-grabbing, 78-year-old criminal Donald Trump occupy the Oval Office.

"That result is 4 points better than just after Harris got into the race two weeks ago when President Biden bowed out," reports NPR. "Harris maintains a 3-point lead (48%-45%) when third-party choices are offered, too."

From NPR:



Harris is benefiting from a boost in enthusiasm with core Democratic voter groups. Black, Latino and younger voters are saying they're more fired up to vote now that Harris is in the race. Black voters, Latinos and Gen Z/millennial voters have all jumped double-digits in saying they're definitely voting. In July, just 71% of Black voters, 68% of Latinos and 65% of Gen Z/millennials said they were definitely voting, among the lowest of any groups. But now, that's up to 81% with Black voters, 84% with Latinos and 80% with Gen Z/millennials, closer to being on par with white voters than in previous surveys.

Note that the survey took place before Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP running mate. It remains to be seen whether his addition to the ticket will peel more votes from Trump among the coveted white guys who duck hunt vote.

