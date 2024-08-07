Bad things happen when doggo chews a lithium battery pack

Running out of power for your cell phone is inconvenient; becoming instantly homeless is a tragedy.

A housefire was started in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when a lithium battery pack burst into flame after being damaged by a doggo. It is unclear why the battery looked so delicious, but one crunch too many resulted in "significant damage" to the dwelling. Reports show that the two dogs and a cat escaped harm.

In May, members of the Tulsa Fire Department responded to a blaze caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. In the video, a dog is seen chewing on the battery, which ultimately exploded and burst into flames on what appears to be a pet bed. Two dogs stood by as the fire and smoke filled up the home. According to the fire department, the dogs and a cat escaped uninjured through a dog door. "Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," the department noted. USA Today

