Book with foreword by JD Vance delayed until people forget JD Vance

The book by the Heritage Foundation's president, which proudly features a foreword by Trump's lickspittle running mate JD Vance, has been delayed "indefinitely."

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts has delayed the publication of his coming political tome, Dawn's Early Light. Project 2025 has become well known for the fascist playbook it is, and the association between Roberts and Vance seems to fly in the face of Trump's continued claims to know nothing about it. It is just another way JD is helping sink the Orange Menace.

Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, will delay publication of his forthcoming book in the wake of a media firestorm sparked by Democratic criticism of the Heritage-led initiative Project 2025, RealClearPolitics is first to report. Notably, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a friend of Roberts and the Republican nominee for vice president, wrote the foreword of that book entitled "Dawn's Early Light." "There's a time for writing, reading, and book tours – and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country," Roberts wrote in a statement to RCP. "That's why I've chosen to move my book's publication and promotion to after the election." RealClear Politics

I am sure, when finally published, this book is gonna fly off the shelves.

