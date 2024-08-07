JD Vance's ugly, disrespectful debate challenge

The traitor, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and Republican candidate for President of the United States is in hiding while his sidekick JD Vance is digging them into a deep, dark hole.

There has been a lot of "speculation" about debates between the candidates in the current, recast US Presidential stakes. Since Joe Biden stepped out of the way and allowed Vice President Kamala Harris to take over, the Democratic party has been reinvigorated. Having named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, the media is focused on her energetic campaign built on a hopeful view of the future, and Trump has lost all momentum. Trump is running scared from debating Harris, and now Vance threw a weird hat into the wrong ring.

Like a level 1 newb trying to pull a Leroy Jenkins, Just Despicable Vance is looking for a boss fight before he's even pressed start. I am sure he's now going to claim VP Harris is afraid of him, when he isn't worth her time. The Harris Walz campaign is doing a good job aggressively calling Team MAGA on their bullshit, and I expect that to continue.

