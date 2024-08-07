Jordan Klepper helps perfervid MAGAs cope with sudden change

The MAGAs are sharing Donald Trump's difficulty in moving on from Joe Biden. Luckily, The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper is there to help them with self-awareness.

You have to watch this video for the guy in the big red hat. It is amazing how happily these MAGAs give a tour of Crazy Street and how blindly they wander down it. Again and again, Klepper asks them why they don't stop hitting themselves in the face, and the responses are hilarious.

